Where has Bandido been as of late?

Allow the popular masked pro wrestling veteran to tell you himself.

Former ROH World Champion and AEW star Bandido recently took to social media to update fans on his status.

“Hello everyone!! I’m not fine,” he began in a statement released today on Twitter (X). “My wrist still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery! I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. the other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds. I feel very bad because I just started my new chapter in AEW and now I don’t have clean how long time it will take outside to the ring. I’m very sorry with the company and the fans who still supporting me in this bad time.”

He continued, “I’m trying to do my best in this hard time of my life and I hope see you All as soon as possible thank you very much for all your love. – Bandido.”

Check out the posts below.

