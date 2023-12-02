A new match and segment have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller, as well as a Damage CTRL segment for the show.

Check out the updates for tonight’s SmackDown below.

from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.