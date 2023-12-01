Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.

SmackDown will feature the fallout from last Saturday’s Survivor Series and the WarGames matches.

WWE has announced no matches for tonight. The locally advertised dark matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

United States Champion Logan Paul will make his WWE TV return.

Randy Orton is advertised for the show.