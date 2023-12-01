Ronda Rousey made her ROH debut after the AEW Rampage event in Inglewood, California, last month, working a tag team match with Marina Shafir against Billie Starkz and Athena that aired on a recent episode of ROH TV.

The decision to air the match on ROH TV was made in order to increase HonorClub subscriptions. As previously reported, there are no current talks with the promotion, nor is Rousey looking to pro wrestling for her short-term future. Instead, Rousey is focused on putting her family first before promoting her memoir Our Fight, which will be released in April 2024.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, Rousey was asked about the possibility of her wrestling for AEW, noting she didn’t think so because she’s trying to be at home and a full-time mom.