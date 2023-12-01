On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he noted that there have been some frustrations with how AEW has booked The Hardys since Jeff’s return.

“I mean, I’ll say, just creatively like just the way we’ve been utilised, like the last four months, it’s been very frustrating. We’ve been very patient but there has been a lot of frustration with things we’ve done and kind of how we’ve been utilised in some ways. So I feel like the natural thing to play off of is like channel that frustration and kind of put it into what we’re doing. And to those people, if they hate us, we will give them a reason to hate us, you know what I mean? And there’s something we can do there to evolve our characters and once again reinvent into something we’ve never done. Because there’s never been really like an aggressive take by any means necessary like cheat if you have to or break the rules if you have to or be bad Hardy Boys version of the Hardys, you know, we’ve done stuff is broken Broken Matt and Brother Nero there was a time where he was the Antichrist. And obviously, I’ve been heel because I was like, you know, more of the heel because he was all historically the more popular the two of us, you know, but I think the two of us together as in a new role, I think it would be very refreshing. I think it’s something that we could use to kind of like, get back to where we want to be.”

Hardy thinks AEW should continue to book them to put over young guys, but also keep them relevant.

“I mean, I just feel like because we are considered one of the most one of the most iconic tag teams, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, you know with all of our achievements and you know all the ground we’ve broken all the trails, we blazed, I felt like we would be in some sort of circulation where we come in we you know, have some wins here and there, we get some momentum going, then we go into a big issue with a younger guy, and then like, we make this younger guy look good, you know, but we haven’t really got the opportunity to do that. And that’s what I want. I mean, even you know, there’s a time today after our match was over, went back to the boss said, Hey, we want to talk to you, you know, going forward and we’re going to do that or whatever. But I feel like there’s a way to get to that where you can still keep us in the mix as someone, a team that is a threat and that is relevant and current, but then you can still help build younger teams as well. And I think that’s where we need to be right now.”

Hardy did clarify that he is not negative and is grateful to be in AEW.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s no negativity, once again, life is too short to harbour negativity or resentment or anything like that. I mean, once again, I feel like it’s very, very realistic for anyone to say like, Hey, this is my opportunity, and I’m very grateful for but I would like to get it to this. And that’s just like a goal. I mean, that’s what life is all about setting goals and, and trying to be better trying to obtain a better life for yourself, whatever it may be, and whatever the avenue is, and that is what we would like for ourselves here. And that that would be our goal. You know, we hoped that we would come back especially because Jeff’s in like this amazing spot and we would just find a way that our utilisation was a little more pinpoint where we have this direction we’re going in and we can tell the story and do what we do. You know, we could, uh, you know, we can make our own music, you know, or whatever. But like, that’s where we want to get to, and like, we’re putting it out there to try and manifest it. I mean, that really is the motif of this episode.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the quotes