Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including Britt Baker’s recent tweet criticizing AEW management.

He thinks it could cause disruption in the promotion. She recently called out the promotion for not giving her promo time this year.

“I don’t think AEW needs any negative. As of today, this is deemed a negative up until [if] this is the reveal. If this is the reveal then, we all got got,” said Dreamer. “If it’s not, then it needs to be handled, and if it’s not handled, there will be more disruptiveness.”

