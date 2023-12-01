On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about working with QT Marshall in AAA in the wake of the news that Marshall is leaving AEW at the end of the year.

“It’s been incredibly easy to work with him. He’s professional, he shows up on time, he’s in shape … he’s f***ing professional. That’s the key word. He’s gotten over, and everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done it. He’s been great to work with.”

Konnan believes that Marshall has received unwarranted hate from fans on social media.

“He’s a really good worker and there’s a reason he’s done really well in Mexico. People are very hateful, on Twitter, for whatever reason.”

