Shawn Michaels made an appearance on Fox 61 to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working as the head of creative for the WWE NXT brand.

“Honestly, working with all the young men and women that come through here. Again, for me, this is the best part when it’s all about fun, it’s all about passion and learning and growing.”

Michaels continued, “The opportunity to take some risks, and make some mistakes. The learning aspect of this job to me is so fun. Even at 58, I continue to learn new things because it’s an ever-evolving, ever-changing business. To get them young coming in the door is when it’s all very exciting. It’s a wonderful excuse not to ever have to grow up and that so works for me. Anybody that knows me knows that’s right down my alley.”