Britt Baker has been noticeably absent from AEW television and now she’s actively posting about it on social media.

The DMD and former women’s champion took to X (Twitter) and compared the amount of promo time MJF and Christian Cage got on this evening’s Dynamite in Minneapolis to her amount of promo time in 2023.

Tonight’s #AEWDynamite:

MJF live promo time: 7 mins

Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:

Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 30, 2023

Baker has not wrestled since the September 16th edition of AEW Collision, where she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship.