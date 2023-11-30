The venue for AEW Revolution has been revealed.

Tony Schiavone announced that the annual pay-per-view will be held on Sunday March 3rd from The Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event will be built around Sting’s final matchup, with Schiavone reminding fans that its the venue where The Icon and Ric Flair wrestled their classic draw at Clash of Champions 30+ years ago. Sting and the Nature Boy then cut an interview hyping up Revolution.

1988 Ric Flair vs. Sting

2024 Sting has his final match@RicFlairNatrBoy & @Sting talk straight from the heart as on Sunday, March 3rd #AEWRevolution 2024 will be LIVE on PPV in Greensboro, NC at the @Gbocoliseum! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IeayCnhUiZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2023

