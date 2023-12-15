Road Dogg opens up about his current role in WWE.

The Hall of Famer is the Senior Vice President of Live Events for the company and revealed on the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast that his schedule is getting busier due to have some more responsibilities after a temporary void.

I’m getting a little busier. There was a temporary void in leadership at television going forward a little bit. It’s not a big deal, but they just need somebody to sit in that chair, and I’ve sat in it before, so it’s gonna be fun to do again. I’m a little nervous about it because I hadn’t done it in a while. But like I said, it’s live TV. There’s nothing better to me than rehearsing what you need to rehearse, doing what you need to do, and knowing, going into that hour, hour and a half where you get out of there, the people come in, we start the show, now you’re in the frying pan. To me, there’s no better fix in the world than running through that three or two-hour live wrestling show, where there’s so many things that could go wrong. If you just get through the thing without anybody popping their pants, I think you’ve done your job.

