Jay White is coming for Jon Moxley.

The AEW star cut a promo after his Continental Classic victory over Mark Briscoe on last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite, a win that gives the Switchblade 9 points going into a huge matchup against the Death Rider next week. White tells Renee Paquette (Moxley’s wife) that the last time the two faced off he picked up the victory, and plans on doing that again in seven days.

So, next week it will be me and Jon. Me and Jon Moxley. Renee, do you know that me and Moxley have faced off in singles action before? Do you know what the record between us is? 1-0 to the Switchblade,” he bragged. “He seems like such an angry man, Renee. Every time I see him stepping into those ropes and he gets in that ring, it just seems like he wants to be hell-bound. It seems like he wants somebody to step up and show him that he ain’t it. The catalyst can do that again.

