George Kittle continues to dominate the NFL, but the superstar tight end is never shy about expressing his love for pro-wrestling.

Kittle spoke with WWE in an exclusive backstage interview after Monday’s edition of Raw, which he was in attendance for. He reflects on his cameo performance at WrestleMania 39 and tells WWE that he would love to get back into the ring at some point in the future.

I would love to have an opportunity to get back in the ring. It was exhilarating, one of the most fun experiences in my life, especially being at WrestleMania.

Kittle adds that he would love another crack at The Miz and is happy to team up with Pat McAfee and Drew McIntyre to get it done.

I would love another opportunity to go toe-to-toe with The Miz. He’s a guy who talks plenty of trash to me. I’ll talk it right back. He got scared between me and Drew [Drew McIntyre]. I pick up Drew, Pat McAfee is a wonderful tag team partner, maybe a trios. Let The Miz pick his partners, it doesn’t matter, because when I have those two with me, we’ll win anything.

Check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)