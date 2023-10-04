John Cena has done more for WWE than any major star before him, so it means a great deal when he commends the company for being at an all-time high.

These were words spoken by the former 16-time world champion on today’s edition of The Bump. Cena states that this is the best WWE has ever been due to the incredible roster and business being strong. He adds that WWE has proven that not only can they survive without him, they can thrive.

There’s never been a better time for WWE than now. With all of the things, from an administrative and business standpoint, that’s going on, from the influx of talent that we have, through the advances in recruiting that we have. We’re gaining the best, we currently field the best and our future is on an upward trajectory. I say our future because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family. It’s awesome to see. I’ve had thoughts of, what will they do without me? They will go on, and they will be fine. It really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015. It is a better place now than when it was when I was a full-time performer.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)