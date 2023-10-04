Two stars from AEW/ROH are taking some time away from the company.

Julia Hart and Lee Johnson will be absent from programming for the foreseeable future so they can celebrate their honeymoon. The happy couple announced their engagement earlier this year.

Hart is coming off a loss to Kris Statlander at AEW WrestleDream, her first loss after going on a 25-match win streak and significantly increasing her reps on AEW television. Meanwhile, Johnson has been a regular player on ROH TV and has had big matches against Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

The report does not note if any vignettes or pre-taped packages will be filmed of Hart or Johnson while they are gone.

(Credit Fightful Select for the report)