The viewership numbers are in for the October 3rd episode of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 850,000 viewers overnight, a significant increase from the previous week’s number of 636,000. They scored a rating of 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic, also up from last week’s 0.18.

WWE NXT last night on USA Network:

857,000 viewers

Last night’s program saw Dominik Mysterio recapture the NXT North American Championship from Trick Williams.

NXT will be even more stacked next week as John Cena, Asuka, Paul Heyman, and more big stars will be appearing to combat AEW Dynamite, which is also airing on Tuesday rather than its normal slot on Wednesday due to the MLB Playoffs. You can read about that here.