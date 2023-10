Billie Starkz confirms that she has signed with AEW.

The 18-year-old star was a guest on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, where she was asked about her status with the company since she never received the All Elite graphic. It was here that Starkz said that she was a member of the roster.

Starkz has been a regular on ROH TV and will be in action on tomorrow’s episode on HonorClub.