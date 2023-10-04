John Cena opens up about his relationship with The Rock.

The former 16-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on The Bump, where he reflected on their interaction on the September 15th edition of SmackDown. Cena also speaks about their feud in WWE back in 2012/2013, which culminated in them facing off at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. At that time Cena was quite aggressive towards The Rock for leaving WWE to pursue Hollywood, something he later apologized for and reiterated on The Bump.

In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part. I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business. We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend. He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend.

Cena will be in action at this Saturday's Fastlane premium live event in Indianapolis.

