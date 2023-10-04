An odd problem revealed by Tony Khan.

The AEW President took to social media to announce that TBS is currently dealing with an issue that is messing up the station’s program schedule, and that for some reason Dynamite is listed to go on at 4pm EST. Khan states that this is not the case and that Dynamite will air in its regular time slot so fans who hope to DVR the show should set their DVRs correctly.

I’ve been told an issue is affecting TBS listings. For some reason TBS lists tonight’s #AEWDynamite at 4pm ET. The issue is affecting DirecTV + Spectrum customers nationwide, maybe others. Please check to ensure that your DVR is set for our usual start time TONIGHT, 8pm ET/7pm CT.

The full lineup for this evening’s Dynamite can be found here. Check out Khan’s announcement below.