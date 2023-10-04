ROH has announced the lineup for the October 5th edition of ROH TV on HonorClub, which will feature Athena defending the women’s championship and Fred Rosser in action. Check out the lineup below.

-Athena (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Scorpio Sky vs. Fred Rosser

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Tony Nese

-TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

-Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora

