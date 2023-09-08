GUNTHER has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world over the last ten years, but one aspect of the game that the Ring General never liked was cutting promos.

The record-breaking Intercontinental Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Post Wrestling, where he admits that he was always more of a fan of the in-ring action than cutting a promo. However, he also states that being under the WWE banner has made him have to work on that part of his game more and thinks it is very fun to do.

I was never the biggest fan myself personally of a lot of talking, a lot of promos, and stuff like that because I’ve always loved and enjoyed the sports aspect of everything. But it’s part of the deal in WWE and it’s sports entertainment, it’s what we do. I think at the moment we do it at a very high level. And I do my part in it, and it’s actually very fun to do.

GUNTHER previously competed all over the world before signing with WWE in 2019. He says that he knew he would have to eventually relocated to the United States because that was where pro-wrestling had the largest following.

To be honest, I always kind of had it in the back of my head that at one point I would have to make a step over to the U.S. because that’s where wrestling is the biggest. But I feel like I waited it out, the timing on making that decision was very good, so everything fell in place at the right time.

