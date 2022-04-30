Pro-wrestling star Harry Smith recently joined the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his desire to become NWA world’s champion, and what his relationship is like with company president, Billy Corgan. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On his relationship with Billy Corgan:

“There’s been a really great resurgence with the new NWA that’s come about. And Billy Corgan has been a longtime friend of mine and a friend of my cousin Natalya. So I got to work with Billy when I first left WWE in 2012 with his promotion Resistance up in Chicago. So I was his first world heavyweight champion at the time, defeating Kevin Steen and The Sheik in a three-way. So I was doing that until I started going full-time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and then I had to relinquish the title. But the storyline was that I sent it back in a UPS box because I had turned heel and Raven was my manager at the time. So that relationship with Billy has been for quite some time and it’s been a very good and strong one. I really respect Billy, what he’s doing with the NWA. So far he’s been running very well and he really appreciates and respects the old-school style of wrestling and it’s just great to see that he’s brought that about.”

On getting to compete in the Crockett Cup tournament:

“It was awesome to be a part of the Crockett Cup. There was certainly a lot of great tag teams there, like The Briscoe Brothers and many others. And there’s just a lot of lineage, lot of history and teaming with Doug, I think that for the first time it happened, we had pretty good chemistry and it was just fun to see a lot of the guys that I worked with before in WWE. They have a really crew there, I think it’s a really solid crew. So it was definitely an honor to be a part of the Crockett Cup.”

Says it is safe to assume that he wants to be NWA world’s champion:

“I would certainly say that’s a fair assumption, very fair assumption. But I gotta get past Mike Knox first [at PowerrrTrip 2]. Once that’s taken care of, I’m certainly intrigued by and have my eyes on the Ten Pounds Of Gold. I think that I’m gonna be getting pretty hungry for it, we’ll put it that way.”

