Legendary ring announcer Bobby Cruise has announced several matchups on for the first ever Women’s Wrestling Army event, which takes place on May 1st from the Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. This includes IMPACT Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz and AAA Reinas De Reinas champion Taya Valkyrie in action. Check it out the lineup below.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie

-The Hex vs. Holidead/Willow Nightingale for the NWA women’s tag team titles

-Laynie Luck vs. Miranda Alize

-Janai Kai vs. Nicole Savoy

-Trish Adora makes an appearance

-Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino on commentary

