WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known as the legendary monster Kane, shared a photo of himself on Twitter showing an incredible physical transformation, one that he credits to fellow Hall of Fame Diamond Dallas Page and his DDP Yoga program.

The former world champion writes, “Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good!” You can see his tweet below.

Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good! pic.twitter.com/BwlfeYx8Kd — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 30, 2022

The Big Red Machine appeared on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where he performed in a segment with Ezekiel. The show took place in Knoxville Tennessee, very close to Knox County where Kane serves as the town’s mayor.