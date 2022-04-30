Pro-wrestling superstar Jay Briscoe issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account earlier today announcing that his brother Mark’s wife had to be rushed to the hospital due to pregnancy complications.

Because of this family emergency the Briscoes will no longer be competing at this weekend’s GCW and PWG events, something that Jay apologizes to fans about in his post.

Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to Christiana Hospital early this morning with complications associated with her pregnancy. At the moment, mother and baby are stable as doctors are working to avoid a premature birth. We apologize to the fans of GCW and PWG as we will not be able to make the shows this weekend. Thank you for your understanding.

The Briscoes will challenge Violent By Design for the IMPACT tag team titles at the May 7th Under Siege event. Check out Briscoe’s post below.