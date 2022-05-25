NJPW has announced the first match for the Ignition tapings of Strong in Los Angeles on June 19 as Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuya Uemura will face Bullet Club’s Jay White and Hikuleo.

NJPW issued the following:

NJPW STRONG Tapings: Ignition June 19 Vermont Hollywood TICKETS

On June 19, NJPW STRONG returns to the Vermont Hollywood for Ignition.

The Vermont has seen a brace of great lineups since STRONG’s debut in the venue back in December, and Ignition might already have a match to top anything hosted there so far! Hiroshi Tanahashi will be making his Vermont debut on June 19, as he returns to NJPW STRONG alongside Yuya Uemura. The two will be taking on BULLET CLUB’s Jay White and Hikuleo, who defeated Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero in Washington DC back on May 14. With the Switchblade slated to wrestle Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship juts one week earlier in Osaka, he could well be bringing the title with him to the Vermont, but either way, the Ace and Uemura will be bringing their best to bring down BULLET CLUB.