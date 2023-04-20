NJPW announced this morning that top superstar and multi-time world champion Hiroshi Tanahashi has been pulled from the promotion’s upcoming Road To Dontaku events due to injury.
The Ace bruised his ribs at this past weekend’s Capital Collision event in Washington D.C., which was bad enough that he had to miss Collision in Philadelphia the next night. Full details can be found in the press release below.
At Capital Collision on April 15, Hiroshi Tanahashi sustained a rib injury, and was absent from the following night’s Collision in Philadelphia. After examination it has been determined that Tanahashi will be absent from forthcoming events on the Road to Dontaku Series starting today, April 20 in Nara, with a return date to be determined.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. Changes have been made to forthcomign cards: for full updated match listings, check our schedule page.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Tanahashi a fast and full recovery.