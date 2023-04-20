WWE and the USA Network are reportedly planning to premiere a new TV show soon.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that a “new joint show” is in the works between WWE and the USA Network, which will be aimed at kids.

The working title for the show is “WWE Tall vs. Small,” and the idea is that kids will compete with WWE Superstars in a trivia challenge.

There’s no word yet on the timeslot for the show, or when it will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

