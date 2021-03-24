Chinese pro-wrestling star Ho Ho Lun recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about his decision to return to Hong Kong after his brief run in WWE, revealing that his mother contracted cancer and he wanted to spend time with her. That and more can be found below.

On returning to Hong Kong when he found out his mother had cancer:

I think what you read in the report is quite true. I remember back in about June or July in 2017, I had about a week holiday, so I went back to Hong Kong, you know, see my family and things like that. My mother told me that she actually got cancer. So after discussion with all my family members, I decided to return to Hong Kong and try to spend more time with my mother and very luckily, I spent six, seven months with her in Hong Kong. That’s the last stage of her life which I have no regret at all [about].

Says he encourages companies in Asia on how to run their wrestling companies after his experience in WWE:

At the same time, after coming from the WWE to Asia, career-wise, that’s a lot of media, I draw a lot of attention from the media. I’ve also been able to encourage companies in Vietnam, in Thailand and Philippines. Encourage them, you know, how to run pro wrestling shows, how to run a promotion and also hands-on, fly over there to help them, give them some advice because I already made a lot of mistakes because nobody told me what to do when I first started ten years ago. So, I think this sort of experience, I try to help them to fast track their way to success.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)