Ilja Dragunov gives his thoughts on LA Knight and his rise in WWE.

The NXT Champion spoke about the Megastar during a recent interview on Haus Of Wrestling. Dragunov was joined by Knight on the October 10th episode of NXT on USA and reflected on what it was like to share the ring with him.

LA Knight has definitely had success for very obvious reasons. I mean, like, he probably has more charisma in his little finger than a lot of people in this business will ever have in their entire body. So, that’s an obvious fact for me. It was a weird moment because sharing the ring with him for the very first time in this stipulation, just having him as a referee in the match was kind of like, it was a weird experience. It was still like absolutely something I’d like to remember because again, the whole show on that day was historical.

Dragunov later commends Knight on the way he works the crowd and how it helped him immensely when playing off of Dominik Mysterio, who was also in the ring with them.

But, just like, how he soaks the reactions of the people, the people don’t even have the choice to not react to him, they need to react to him. So they reacted to Dominic, they reacted to what I was doing, and they also automatically reacted to him so it was a very interesting aura of shifting energies.

