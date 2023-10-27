Ronda Rousey makes her return to the wrestling ring for the first time since WWE SummerSlam.

The former UFC and WWE champion tagged alongside her good friend Marina Shafir at a recent Lucha VaVOOm event in Los Angeles. This was an impromptu match that seemed to happen at the last minute, where the duo took on Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie. Rousey has since shared the bout and her thoughts on her ring return on social media. She writes:

@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us.

Rousey recently did an interview discussing the release of her new book, Our Fight. You can read her thoughts on that here.