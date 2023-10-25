Rona Rousey hypes the release of her new book, ‘Our Fight.’

The former UFC and WWE Champion spoke with PEOPLE to talk about the biography, which is set to release in April of 2024. She states that it will hold every headline that she wishes she could have said but was not able to.

I’ve been silent the last few years because there was more to say than could ever be relayed in an interview. Our Fight is everything I’ve wished I could fit into a headline but just couldn’t. My story in my words. All the answers I needed years to give succinctly.

‘Our Fight’ will chronicle Rousey’s life following her departure from UFC in 2016. It was shortly after that her run with WWE began, including headlining WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

As of this writing, Rousey’s last WWE match was against Shayna Baszler at this past August’s SummerSlam in Detroit.