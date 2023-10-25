Tony Schiavone says fans will not want to miss this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The star commentator hyped up the show in today’s AEW Control Center on Youtube, where he made specific mention of Sting receiving a gift from AEW President Tony Khan. Schiavone, who has long been an advocate for The Icon, hints that the segment will be historic as no pro wrestler has ever received such an honor as Sting will receive tonight.

Tony Khan now says he has a very special gift for Sting that he’ll present to him tonight. This will be an historic gift. Yes, I said historic. Nothing like this has ever happened to a wrestler in pro wrestling. Stay tuned for that tonight.

Sting announced on last Wednesday’s Dynamite that he plans on retiring at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, the three-year anniversary of his first matchup with AEW. Several members of the community, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, have weighed in on what Sting’s retirement match might look like. You can check out his thoughts on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)