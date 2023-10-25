IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay matchup from this past weekend’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view will air in its entirety on tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. The bout was called one of the best matches in IMPACT history and a 2023 match of the year contender.

Relive the earth-shattering event that was Bound For Glory 2023, featuring an unforgettable night of action from Chicago. See exclusive highlights from the IMPACT World Championship match as Josh Alexander challenged Alex Shelley, and the Knockouts World Championship match as Trinity defended against Mickie James. Plus, the epic showdown between Will Ospreay and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be shown in its entirety! Tune in to IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.

IMPACT is riding the hot-hand as it was also revealed at Bound For Glory that they will be rebranding back to TNA in 2024. You can read about that here.