Impact Wrestling has announced that they will be returning to the TNA brand, starting with the Hard to Kill PPV event in January. The brand, originally created by Jeff Jarrett in 2002, had been discontinued in 2017.

According to Pwinsider, the decision to revert back to the TNA brand was initially planned for Slammiversary but was later postponed to Bound for Glory. The final decision was made approximately 2-3 weeks ago. The report mentioned that sources revealed the decision was based on multiple factors.

In 2020, the promotion revived the TNA World Title for Moose, as part of their plan to bring back TNA as a separate TV series and potentially a promotion through a TNA reunion PPV.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in these plans. Moving forward, the TV series will be called TNA Impact Wrestling. New title belts will be unveiled in January. The promotion has decided not to reintroduce the six-sided ring, as wrestlers have stated that it is easier on their bodies to wrestle in the four-sided ring.