NWA owner Billy Corgan made an appearance on the latest Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed a wide range of topics, including his relationship with former TNA President Dixie Carter, as he had been an investor in the company. Here are the highlights.

On Dixie Carter:

“You know, My life with Dixie sort of had three, three chapters. My first chapter was when I got to know her as a person and liked her and respected her. I understood she was in an interesting, tough spot. I, like many people, struggled for why this woman, who had worked as a publicist and came from a very wealthy family, would want to get into professional wrestling much the same thing I get a lot of the time, like, you’re a rock star, why do you want to be in this messed up business? She caught the bug or Jarrett worked with her. Who never knows what the true true story is. But to be fair, she caught the bug, she risked her reputation and she put up a lot of financial money, you know, and varying reports. But certainly, her father once told me what he estimated that the family had lost, or at least the parent company, Panda, had lost. And it was significant. So they had made a big commitment. So, I was empathetic. But also, like many people, I had some influence on her. And back to my story. I was trying to help her steer the product in the right direction, and she seemed receptive. She at least listened, even if she didn’t do what I said. But at least there was a sense there. There was an openness. Because Dixie had been in the world, she’d worked for country stars like Dottie West. And because of her background with her family and because even of her husband’s background as a singer there’s a worldliness to Dixie that maybe wrestling fans didn’t appreciate. She wasn’t just some wrestling mark who came from a wealthy family. Chapter two is now. Now, I’m in business with Dixie. Now, I meet a totally different Dixie. Now I meet Dixie. That’s got all that heat. Now, meet Dixie, who’s telling me one thing and doing something else now Dixie has got people lying to me. Dixie. When I took over the company in quotations, I technically did. She went behind my back and a bunch. And she burned every bridge so I couldn’t even cross it. She was willing to essentially steal money from me. And we’re talking about millions of dollars here. You know what I mean? We’re not talking about like a couple hundred K. We’re talking about serious money, which ended up with me having to turn on my friend like something out of a Vince Russo angle. Shoot the hell out of her. Which one? They’ll say I lost, but I didn’t. I won. I got every penny back, including legal fees. So that’s chapter two. Goodbye, Dixie. Goodbye, Serge. Goodbye. The whole thing. Goodbye. Having dinner with the family around Thanksgiving. I used to stay at the Carter’s house. I had dinner with the parents. Every time I go to Dallas, I go see the parents. I mean, I was in a sort of a circle. I’m not. I wouldn’t say Miss Family, but I mean, I was in the. I was in the thing. Chapter three years goes by. I had everything despite the settlement. I had every opportunity after all that ended and this was part of my settlement; I did have the capability to sue Dixie. Can. I had grounds to sue Dixie beyond the lawsuit that was part of the settlement. So I long thought about whether I really wanted to get into this? And it was that thing like you can get into when you’re, you know, it’s like, well, if this woman was my friend, but this woman tried to steal millions and millions of dollars from me, right? So you’re kind of in this thing. Well, I made the decision not to go there.”

On his relationship with Dixie:

“We see each other, we hug, we kind of catch up on family stuff. And we went kind of sort of back to chapter one, where we just kind of skipped over all of chapter two, and now we’re cool. And as you saw recently, she did a promo for Al Snow’s run-in. And EC3 is doing stuff over there. And Dixie cut a promo that they used for television where Dixie is putting over EC3 being the NWA champion and obviously helping on some level putting over the NWA and it opens the door to at some point maybe we could do something get back into the fun part of the business, which is because I’ll tell you what, strictly for booking and I hope Kurt appreciates this. Me versus Dixie. Yes. And we made some good business, man. I kind of moved on. I got very focused on the NWA, and I thought, let’s just move on. Fast forward to thinking TNA was having or Impact was having Slammiversary. I was in town and I just looked on social media. I was like, oh, I could go to the show. It’s been a while. Be fun. And I knew Scott D’Amore a little bit. You know, I knew some of the boys that were still working there that I’d worked with. And so I asked, I went through backchannels and said, do you mind if I come to the show? I think Scott or somebody wrote me, no problem. You’re more than welcome. We’d love to have you. It’d be great, blah blah, blah, blah, blah. And then I got this note. Dixie is going to be there. So then I had to sit there and think, okay, do I really because I’m the type of person if Dixie is going to be there, I don’t want to ruin Dixie’s night. It doesn’t do me any good to show up and be like, I deserve to be here, and. Who cares how you feel, right? So when I made the decision to go, I. Whoever I was talking to, I said, please let Dixie know I’m not looking for a fight. So basically, I come in peace.”

