Impact Wrestling has announced NHL legend Darren McCarty as the Special Enforcer for PCO and Scott D’Amore vs. Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray at Slammiversary.

McCarty has flirted with an indie wrestling in recent years, and made his Impact debut at the March TV tapings from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Ray powerbombed McCarty through a table at Sacrifice in March, then made his in-ring debut the next night at the post-Sacrifice TV tapings, teaming with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura for a win over Ray, John Skyler and Jason Hotch.

Impact noted in today’s announcement, “It was a horrifying scene in the closing moments of Under Siege when Bully Ray and Steve Maclin brutally assaulted IMPACT President Scott D’Amore and sent him crashing through a flaming table. But just two weeks later, D’Amore gained a measure of revenge when he made his shocking return and cost Bully the first-ever 8-4-1 match to determine a new #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title. After learning that Bully had filed an official complaint with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, D’Amore revealed that he would be taking a leave of absence as President of IMPACT Wrestling. D’Amore would then take Bully down and lay in a series of strikes before Steve Maclin came to his aid. D’Amore found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown when the “French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO joined forces with D’Amore to clear the ring of their adversaries. We now know that at Slammiversary, D’Amore will make his long-awaited return to in-ring competition as he teams with PCO to battle Bully and Maclin in a blockbuster tag team showdown. As Slammiversary emanates from D’Amore’s hometown of Windsor, Ontario, will Bully Ray and Steve Maclin finally get what they deserve? In a jaw-dropping development, we have learned that NHL legend Darren McCarty will be the Special Enforcer for this match. McCarty came to blows with Bully during his Busted Open match with Tommy Dreamer, and even competed against Bully in tag team competition. As a former enforcer on the ice, McCarty is ready to law down the law at ringside.”

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

