Impact Wrestling returned to the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Sunday for their Slammiversary Fallout TV tapings. Courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net, below are full spoilers that should air on the Thursday, July 20 Impact episode:

* Alan Angels defeated Crazzy Steve

* Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura defeated new Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King and Sheldon Jean

* Courtney Rush defeated Savannah Evans

* Dirty Dango defeated Impact Director of Security Santino Marella

* New Impact World Tag Team Champions Subculture defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey to retain

* Jake Something defeated Kevin Knight

* New Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity and Dani Luna defeated The Coven

* Johnny Swinger defeated Zicky Dice in a Loser Leaves Impact match

* Gisele Shaw defeated new Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and Kushida defeated Moose and Brian Myers

* Zachary Wentz defeated Mike Bailey

* Eric Young defeated Nick Aldis

* Tommy Dreamer and Darren McCarty defeated Shera & Champagne Singh

