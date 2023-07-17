Nick Aldis and Zicky Dice are reportedly done with Impact Wrestling.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Aldis and Dice finished up with Impact at Sunday’s Slammiversary Fallout TV tapings from Windsor.

Aldis came up short against Impact World Champion Alex Shelley at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, then wrestled Eric Young at Sunday’s tapings, in a match that should air on Thursday’s Impact. Dice faced off against Johnny Swinger in a Loser Leaves Impact match at Sunday’s tapings. You can click here for full spoilers from Windsor.

Aldis’ first TNA/Impact run ended in early 2017, then he found success in the NWA until leaving that promotion and becoming a free agent this past January. Aldis officially returned to Impact at Rebellion in April and made it known he was chasing the Impact World Title. That chase ended with Slammiversary Weekend.

Dice, who began wrestling in 2015 but later trained at The Black and Brave Wrestling Academy under Marek Brave and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, debuted with the NWA in December 2019 and ended up winning the NWA World Television Title the next month. Dice was finally out of his NWA contract at the end of 2020 amid some issues, and he took a loss to Lance Archer on AEW Dark in June 2021 and was an entrant in the MLW Battle Riot III match the next month. He finally debuted for Impact in August 2021, and signed a contract shortly after that. Dice was on recent Impact programming with Swinger as they kept trying to win the first match on the road to 50 wins, but his last Impact match saw he and Swinger lose to The Design in a match taped in late April for Before The Impact.

Aldis and Dice have not commented on their departures as of this writing but we will keep you updated.

