WWE live event results from Sunday's show at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Matt Riddle

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over AJ Styles by DQ to set up the next match

* AJ Styles and Karl Anderson defeated WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Kit Wilson

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya

* Cody Rhodes defeated Dominick Mysterio

* Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Bayley, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Bayley went down on her knee at one point and the match ended early with Asuka pinning Flair. Doctors checked out Bayley and she was helped to the back

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Finn Balor

