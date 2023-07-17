A new matchup has been announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Athena will be defending her ROH Women’s Championship against Willow Nightingale at the event, which takes place from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. This match was made after Willow defeated the champ on AEW Rampage on route to winning the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

This Friday, 7/21#DeathBeforeDishonor

Trenton, NJ#ROH Women's World Title Match@AthenaPalmer_FG vs @willowwrestles Athena won their first bout in a classic title fight.

Willow won the rematch this week on her way to winning the Owen Hart Cup!

The rubber match is THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/rZ9EdW9duP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 17, 2023

ROH World Championship Match

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. TBD

ROH Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle

ROH Pure Championship Match

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH Women’s Championship Match

Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale