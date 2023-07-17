Bad news for Bayley.

The WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion got injured during her matchup against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at this evening’s house show in Salisbury, Maryland. The Damage CTRL leader grabbed her knee and appeared to be in a lot of pain. Referee Jessika Carr threw up the dreaded “X,” and the bout was cut short. Bayley would be helped to the back.

Prayers up for Bayley, referee threw up the ‘X’ sign as she was lying in the ring holding her knee, stopping the match & assisted backstage, at tonight’s WWE live event 🙏🙏🙏 (cc @legit_rko) pic.twitter.com/U5CCtLbsLt — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 17, 2023

UPDATED: PW Insider has since confirmed that this was not a worked spot and Bayley has suffered a legitimate injury.

Bayley previously was out of action for a year due to a torn ACL. She made her return at SummerSlam 2022, where she formed the Damage CTRL faction along with IYO Sky and Dakota Kai.

