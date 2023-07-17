GCW is set to make their debut in Australia next month.
The popular promotion will be holding events in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane on August 25th, 26th, and 27th. Tickets are now on sale for the shows, which you can check out here.
Announced for the show so far are some big names including Hijo del Vikingo, Maki Itoh, Joey Janela, EFFY, Alli Katch, Gringo Loco, Steph De Lander, Charli Evans and Everett Connors.
Full details can be found below.
*Australia Update*
Aug 25 – Sydney
Aug 26 – Melbourne
Aug 27 – Brisbane
Confirmed to Appear:
Vikingo
Maki Itoh
Bussy
Joey Janela
Gringo Loco
Steph De Lander
Charli Evans
Everett Connors
+more! pic.twitter.com/hD7mpnp3lK
