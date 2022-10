The ratings are in for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show drew 96,000 viewers. This number is up from the 94,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday.

The demo rating held steady with a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 age demographic. This is down from the 0.03 rating the program received the previous week.

On the promotion’s YouTube page, Before The Impact, the pre-show for Impact Wrestling attracted 20,000 viewers.