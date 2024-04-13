Tonight NJPW held its Windy City Riot event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. One of the marquee matchups on the show was ‘Scapegoat’ Jack Perry battling Shota Umino, a unique showdown made only more noteworthy due to Perry’s numerous shots at CM Punk throughout the evening.
Perry entered the arena a hated man, as Chicago is CM Punk territory. He had “Cry Me A River” written on his jacket, a nod to the line he said at AEW All In London that eventually led to his backstage scuffle with Punk.
The fun didn’t stop there. The Chicago fans chanted ‘Oh Cry Me A River’ at Perry, who responded by mocking Punk and attemping to hit his GTS finisher. Unfortunately for him, Umino would reverse the move into a DDT.
6,300 CHICAGOANS SINGING “OHHHH CRY ME A RIVER” #NJRIOT #NJPW
Fans later chanted “You Got Choked Out,” with Umino later applying a guillotine choke similar to the hold Punk legitimately put on Perry in London.
“YOU GOT CHOKED OUT”
“NO HE DIDNT!!!!!”
THEN HE PUTS SHOOTER IN A CHOKE LMMFAAAOOOOOO #NJPW #NJRIOT
In the end, Perry would lose his match to Umino, but would shake his hand afterward.