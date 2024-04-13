Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

-Je’Von Evans defeats Dante Chen

-Jacy Jayne and Kiana James defeat Brinley Reece and Tamyra Mensah Stock

-Shawn Spears defeats Dion Lennox

-Jaida Parker (with OTM) defeats Wren Sinclair

-Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Justice Keck

-Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Ivar defeat OTM: Scrypts / Bronco Nima / Lucien Price

-Joe Gacy defeats Joe Coffey

– Lola Vice defeats Sol Ruca

-Main Event: NXT Tag Team Title: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey