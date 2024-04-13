Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
-Je’Von Evans defeats Dante Chen
-Jacy Jayne and Kiana James defeat Brinley Reece and Tamyra Mensah Stock
-Shawn Spears defeats Dion Lennox
-Jaida Parker (with OTM) defeats Wren Sinclair
-Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Justice Keck
-Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Ivar defeat OTM: Scrypts / Bronco Nima / Lucien Price
-Joe Gacy defeats Joe Coffey
– Lola Vice defeats Sol Ruca
-Main Event: NXT Tag Team Title: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey