Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan and was broadcast on FOX. Here are the news items from the show.

-LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match to open the show. Knight will now face the winner of the other triple threat match.

-Tama Tonga debuted on this evening’s show and joined forces with The Bloodline. However, he and Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso, so in-fighting between The Bloodline is back on the table. You can read about the full segment here.

-Backstage, Solo declared himself the new leader of The Bloodline. He tells Heyman he wants to keep him on, but won’t let him call Reigns on the phone.

-Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton. She will challenge Bayley for the WWE women’s championship on next week’s show.

-AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in the main event. He will face LA Knight on next week’s SmackDown, with the winner getting a world title shot against Cody Rhodes at Backlash.

LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S SMACKDOWN:

-Naomi vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, winner challenges Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

-New Catch Republic vs. The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain vs. Legado Del Fantasma