Tama Tonga has arrived in WWE.

The former NJPW superstar made his debut for the company on this evening’s edition of SmackDown, where he aligned with Solo Sikoa as the newest member of The Bloodline. Tonga made an immediate impact as he and Sikoa beat down Jimmy Uso due to The Bloodline’s failures at WrestleMania XL. The duo then stood over an unconscious Jimmy, as Paul Heyman watched in horror, screaming that Roman Reigns wouldn’t want this.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! Jimmy Uso just got taken out by…TAMA TONGA?!?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BP2uHOhXPN — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2024

It has been reported that Tama Tonga signed with WWE months ago, and that he would most likely be inserted into the Bloodline storyline. For those who don’t know, he was an original member of Bullet Club in NJPW and a former multi-time tag team champion.

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that WWE had targeted Tama Tonga since 2006, but at the time he wanted to remain in NJPW to work alongside his brothers (Hikuleo & Tanga Loa). It is not known if he ever had chats with AEW, but it is noted in the report that he’s always maintained a good relationship with WWE.

Speaking of his brothers, there is no word if WWE has interest in bringing Tanga Loa and Hikuleo in. WWE did show interest in Hikuleo last year, but it was during the period where there was an unofficial hiring freeze so no moves could be made.