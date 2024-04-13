Vince McMahon still owns shares in TKO Group (WWE & UFC), but he may soon be completely gone from the company’s name.

According to a new filing that was published this evening, McMahon’s remaining 8,021,405 shares are now registered for sale. WrestleNomics points out that this doesn’t meanthey are sold yet, nor does it mean that they will all sell immediately. 234,424 shares owned by WWE President Nick Khan and 3,508 shares owned by TKO Board member Steve Koonin are also registered for sale.

WrestleNomics notes that registering the shares for sale might allow McMahon, Khan, and Koonin to get a better deal and could have less administrative friction. The numbers for McMahon specifically add up to about 4.7% of TKO’s total shares. When McMahon held more than 5% his transactions had to be reported publicly. The market value of his remaining shares are $786 million, with TKO’s stock closing today at $98 per share.