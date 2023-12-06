Jacob Fatu gives his thoughts on Solo Sikoa squashing John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel.

The former MLW heavyweight champion and cousin to Solo spoke on this topic during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Fatu says that watching his cousin become a star and utterly destroy a legend like Cena put tears in his eyes.

I watched it live when it was going on, on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso, and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he’s wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We’re all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, damn near brought tears to my eyes. It’s the business that we love to do. It’s the business that changed our lives. It’s the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it’s Crown Jewel. Fuck it, it’s John Cena, baby.

Later, Fatu was asked whether he thought Solo could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

That’s a little hard, man. Because Roman, that’s the uso. That’s big dog, that’s Big Uce. That’s big bro. But Solo is the enforcer, and Solo, it’s kind of hard to call. The way that they’re going, and how they are, I don’t know. It’s kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I’m gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don’t know, man. I can’t call it, brother.

You can check out Fatu’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)